Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $490,000.

PWR opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

