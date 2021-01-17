Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,499 shares of company stock valued at $46,450,142. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.