Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,148,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 198.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

