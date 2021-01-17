Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $504,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after buying an additional 846,167 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

