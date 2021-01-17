Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.