Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xerox by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 128,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xerox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

