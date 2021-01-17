Bottos Market Cap Reaches $795,229.75 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $795,229.75 and approximately $74,530.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

