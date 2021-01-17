Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,650 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after buying an additional 1,655,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

