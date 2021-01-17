Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 12,915 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masimo by 304.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $261.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.44.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

