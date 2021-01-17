Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185,205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

SLB opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.