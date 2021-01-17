Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338,329 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

