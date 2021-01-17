Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $16.31 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.64% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 158.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 80,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 533,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CATY opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

