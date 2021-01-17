Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $236.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

