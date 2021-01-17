Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $388.37 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

