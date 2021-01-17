Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires Shares of 148,794 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,794 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,289,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.29% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

