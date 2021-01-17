Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 50,095 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

