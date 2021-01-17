Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.97.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock opened at C$54.06 on Wednesday. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,743.87.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

