Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

