Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

