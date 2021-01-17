BOMB Market Cap Achieves $766,738.74 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $766,738.74 and approximately $132,544.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,849.23 or 1.00259646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,760 coins and its circulating supply is 912,972 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

