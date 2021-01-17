BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.56 ($55.95).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Thursday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.55.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

