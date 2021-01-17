Bitsdaq Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $551,157.59 and approximately $148.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 64.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00521668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.56 or 0.04041428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013243 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

