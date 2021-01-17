Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $4.00 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00521668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.56 or 0.04041428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013243 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

