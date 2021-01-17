Bitcoin 2 Trading 22.5% Higher This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

