Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIRDF. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.40.

Bird Construction stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

