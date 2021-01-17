Bidesk (BDK) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Bidesk has a market capitalization of $177,643.42 and approximately $6,291.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bidesk has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bidesk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00248411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.52 or 0.96749209 BTC.

About Bidesk

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. Bidesk’s official message board is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc . Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com

Buying and Selling Bidesk

Bidesk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bidesk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bidesk using one of the exchanges listed above.

