Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 25,474 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

