Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.04 and last traded at $60.71. Approximately 987,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 985,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 million and a P/E ratio of -76.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

