BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.22 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

