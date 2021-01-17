BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of BCBP opened at $12.22 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.