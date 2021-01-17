BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

