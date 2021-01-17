Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BMWYY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

