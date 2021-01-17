Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in December

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,141,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 1,553,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 738.3 days.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

