Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Get Barloworld alerts:

BRRAY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; insurance products; aftermarket services, including parts sales; and salvage management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.