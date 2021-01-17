Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

Get THG Holdings plc (THG.L) alerts:

THG stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 686.88. The stock has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.68. THG Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.