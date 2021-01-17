Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,639,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

