Barclays Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $68.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.98.

FANG traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 2,840,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

