Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $116.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.56.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,688,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

