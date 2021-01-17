Barclays Lowers Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBAOF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.75.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

