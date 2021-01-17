Barclays Downgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of SI traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 550,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,005. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 63.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

