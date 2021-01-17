Barclays Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $67.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cross Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised NetApp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.15.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 1,475,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,751. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in NetApp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,204,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.