Barclays Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $22.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 12,581,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,684,533. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

