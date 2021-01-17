Barclays Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $294.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $317.07. The company had a trading volume of 737,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.05. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

