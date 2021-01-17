Barclays Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.56 ($60.65).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

DLG opened at €49.83 ($58.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.04 and its 200 day moving average is €39.56. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €48.33 ($56.86).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.