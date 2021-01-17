Bank of America Downgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Underperform

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. NextCure has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NextCure by 499.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.