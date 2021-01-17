Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) were down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). Approximately 97,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 187,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.38).

The firm has a market cap of £130.74 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.04.

About Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bango plc (BGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango plc (BGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.