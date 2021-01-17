Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.66.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.87. 8,408,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,745,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $258.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.