B. Riley Increases Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $68.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 373,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,104. The stock has a market cap of $762.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.