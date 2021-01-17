Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.88. Axcella Health shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcella Health by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

