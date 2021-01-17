AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.