Avondale Wealth Management Buys 52 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT opened at $212.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.